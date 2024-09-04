Korea launches global green industries conference in Busan

Vice Minister Lee Byung-hwa of the Environment Ministry speaks at a ceremony to award prizes to domestic companies with high-tech environmental technologies, one of the events for the Global Green Hub Korea 2024 at BEXCO, Busan, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The annual Global Green Hub Korea 2024 conference, organized by the Environment Ministry in collaboration with the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, commenced Wednesday at BEXCO, Busan.

Scheduled activities over the three-day conference include a panel discussion on international green goals, private export counseling sessions, briefings on overseas green projects and meetings focused on intergovernmental cooperation, according to Environment Ministry officials. The global forum aims to foster connections between international clients and domestic companies in the green industry.

This year's conference, marking its 17th iteration, is expected to attract participants from 30 countries, with approximately 100 foreign companies and 170 domestic firms in attendance. Officials estimate that the anticipated business volume from overseas clients and buyers could reach an impressive $3.8 billion.

Domestic companies will have the opportunity to showcase their technologies through one-on-one export counseling sessions, actively seeking collaboration with international partners.

Additionally, representatives from major overseas organizations will share insights into their upcoming projects and bidding procedures, facilitating direct communication with local enterprises.

In their keynote speeches, Alue Dohong, deputy minister of environment and forestry of Indonesia; Pon Sachak, deputy minister of water resources and meteorology of Cambodia; and Juan Miguel T. Cuna, deputy secretary of the department of natural resources and environment of the Philippines, shared their visions for green growth.

Furthermore, Korean Vice Minister of Environment Lee Byung-hwa hosted a cooperation meeting in a Busan hotel, exploring potential partnerships within the green industry.

“Korea possesses a diverse portfolio of green technologies, ranging from wastewater treatment and pollution prevention to advanced innovations such as green hydrogen, desalination, and waste-to-energy solutions,” Lee stated. “We are committed to facilitating exchanges with international clients and purchasers to highlight the exceptional quality of our domestic technologies in the burgeoning global green market,” he added.