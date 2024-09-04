[Photo News] Supporting Korea-US-Japan dialogue

Most Popular
[Photo News] Supporting Korea-US-Japan dialogueBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept. 4, 2024 - 17:35
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (center) speaks during the second Trilateral Executive Dialogue, or TED, a leadership seminar between South Korea, the United States and Japan, held at Grand Hyatt Seoul on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor Group sponsored this year's TED, which gathered some 100 key figures from the three countries’ governments, assemblies and corporations to discuss strategic trade and investment, biotechnology security, energy cooperation, and the role of technology and the private sector in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Hyundai Motor Group)
