[Herald Interview] Classic Revolution with flair

For the upcoming Classic Revolution musical festival, five conductors will showcase the distinctive strengths and styles of their orchestras, including the KBS Symphony Orchestra, Incheon Philharmonic, Suwon Philharmonic and Gyeonggi Philharmonic.

The festival, organized by the Lotte Foundation for Arts, has shifted its schedule from mid-summer to take place from Saturday to Wednesday this year. In line with this change, the festival's focus has shifted from individual composers to highlighting five conductors presenting a program of their choosing.

Among the conductors to be featured at the festival are Choi Hee-chuhn and Choi Soo-yeoul.

The two conductors both have musical families. Choi Hee-chuhn’s older sister is pianist Choi Hee-yeon, now a professor at the Peabody Conservatory in the US, and Choi Soo-yeol’s father is the late composer Choi Dong-sun. In addition, they are both professors, Choi Hee-chuhn teaching conducting at Hanyang University, and Choi Soo-yeol at Yonsei University.

Despite these similarities, the two conductors have followed distinctly different paths to achieve success.

For Choi Hee-chuhn, opera has been a central focus, particularly the grand, multi-hour works. During his tenure as music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, he conducted numerous operas, with Weber's “Der Freischutz” being a particular favorite he performed over 40 times.

Having led both the National Symphony Orchestra and the Jeonju Philharmonic Orchestra, the seasoned conductor now serves as the 7th music director of the Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra.