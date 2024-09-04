IWIK head attends ESG forum in Bhutan

Kim Ah-sol (14th from left), founder and president of the International World in Korea, along with other participants of the 2024 Bhutan ESG Forum Tour pose for a group photo during the event that took place from Aug. 27 to Monday. (International World in Korea)

The International World in Korea said Wednesday that its president, Kim Ah-sol, visited the kingdom of Bhutan at the invitation of the Korea-Bhutan Friendship Association, a nonprofit organization authorized by Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Kim's visit was part of the 2024 Bhutan ESG Forum Tour, hosted by the Korea-Bhutan Friendship Association, from Aug. 27 to Monday.

On the second day of the tour, Kim visited the National Library and the Memorial Chorten, where he gained insights into Bhutan's history and Buddhist culture. That evening, he met with Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Bhutan's minister of industry, commerce and employment who also serves as tourism minister. During the meeting, Dorji reportedly requested that Kim act as an ambassador for Bhutan, promoting the nation's culture and tourism in Korea.

On the following day, Kim participated in the ESG Tourism Revitalization Forum organized by the Korea-Bhutan Friendship Association. The forum centered on discussions regarding the preservation of Bhutan’s natural and cultural heritage.

Kim's itinerary also included visits to several key landmarks in the country, including Tashichho Dzong, the Buddha Dordenma statue, Dochula Pass, Punakha Dzong and the Taktsang Monastery.

"Bhutan is more than just a tourist destination; it is a place where one can rediscover the meaning of life. The natural scenery is breathtaking, and the kindness and purity of the Bhutanese people made the journey truly special," Kim said in a statement released Wednesday following the tour.

During his visit, Kim also met with Dasho Tashi Dorji, former speaker of the Bhutanese Parliament and current chair of the Royal Desuung Skilling Program. Additionally, he held discussions with the president and board members of the Bhutan Youth Development Fund. According to Kim, both meetings centered on topics such as tourism, student exchanges and technological collaboration between Bhutan and Korea.