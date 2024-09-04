Stress and unhealthy stress relief fan cancer prevalence in Korea

High stress and subsequent unhealthy eating habits are key factors contributing to the surge in cancer diagnoses in South Korea, according to Kim Eui-shin, a leading cancer specialist. He also noted that the country’s negative perception of cancer is a major hurdle in its fight against the disease.

In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel “Jisik Hansang,” Kim identified stress as a significant cancer risk factor. “Korean society is very competitive, and there is no single person without stress,” he said, noting that 1 in 4 Koreans suffers from depression.

“Young people in Korea try to relieve stress with cigarettes, soju, and samgyeopsal (pork belly). These three things only make stress worse,” he said, adding that maintaining a healthy mind will reduce stress, which can prevent people from turning to unhealthy foods or alcohol for comfort.

“South Koreans are often very ambitious, and ambition is a relative concept,” said the doctor. “Happiness is not something given to us but something we have to create for ourselves.”

“To be happy in a competitive society, we must develop the habit of being grateful for the small things,” he said, adding that people should do their best but not be discouraged if things don’t work out.

Kim, who served as a tenured professor at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in the US for 32 years, also mentioned how the perception of cancer differs between the US and South Korea and how this can affect treatment outcomes. He said that American patients tend to take a more laid-back approach to cancer, viewing it like other chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

In contrast, in South Korea, patients perceive cancer as a death sentence, feeling as though they are the only ones diagnosed with it. “They tend to be overly pessimistic when deciding on medication or listening to a doctor’s advice.”

The differences between patients in the two countries become more apparent about a month into treatment, he added. “American patients generally look fine, whereas Korean patients seem to be at death’s door.”

He stressed that to fight off cancer, a patient needs a strong mental resolve, but Koreans tend to avoid eating or drinking properly.

Preventing cancer in the first place is more important than treating it, he stressed, adding, “Exercise is the most crucial.” He recommended walking as the best form of exercise, especially for older people.