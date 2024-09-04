First Korean Confucian Culture Expo launched

The Korean Confucian Culture Expo began its five-day run Wednesday in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, bringing Confucianism closer to the public with interactive programs.

The expo marks the first-ever nationwide event by the Institute of Korean Confucian Culture since it opened in 2022.

Key programs, scheduled from Friday to Sunday, will engage audiences of all ages, from the K-Confucianism English Speech Contest for youngsters to the K-Confucianism International Forum for those older and interested in seeing different ways to promote the system of thought that undergirds the fabric of Korean society.

Nine operators of “seowon” and “hyanggyo” -- private and public Confucian schools, respectively -- will be invited to discuss how studying Korean Confucianism could appeal to the younger generations. Seowon were set up in the Joseon era (1392-1910), while hyanggyo trace their history further back to the Goryeo era (918-1392).

“Those sessions will explore the evolving role of traditional Confucian educational institutions in the information technology age, with discussions focused on fostering a warm and mature future for humanity. The participants will also discuss and develop collaborative strategies,” said an official at the Institute of Korea Confucian Culture.

The festival will keep family visitors engaged, the official added. Family-friendly activities will allow participants to experience what it was like being “seonbi,” or scholars of the Goryeo and Joseon eras.

Visitors will be invited to try on hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, and sit for tea and snacks while enjoying traditional music -- all steps to achieving a humble lifestyle that values spiritual maturity over materialism.