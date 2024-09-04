1 in 6 of Korea's foreign residents here illegally

Among South Korea's foreign national resident community, approximately one in six -- 15.8 percent -- is unregistered, according to government data from the end of June.

Out of the country's total foreign resident population of 2,612,328, 414,730 people are unregistered, according to the Korea Immigration Service and Ministry of Justice's monthly statistics for immigration and policies for foreign nationals in June.

Since 2021, while the total numbers of foreign national residents have increased -- from 1,956,781 in 2021, to 2,245,912 in 2022, to 2,507,584 in 2023 -- the numbers of unregistered foreign national residents have also risen: from 388,700 in 2021, to 411,270 in 2022 to 423,675 in 2023.

Among the 414,730 unregistered foreign nationals, the largest group -- comprised of 38.4 percent or 159,283 people -- were visa-free visitors who overstayed the permitted duration. Following them were 87,067 people who overstayed their tourist visas, originally issued for stays of less than 90 days.

By nationality, Thai nationals made up the largest portion of unregistered foreign residents in 2023, with 152,265 people, representing 35.9 percent of the total. Vietnamese nationals followed at 18.9 percent, Chinese at 15.2 percent, Mongolians at 4.4 percent, Filipinos and Kazakhstan nationals at 3.3 percent each, Indonesians at 2.8 percent, and Cambodians at 2.6 percent.

Also in June, ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Mi-ae released data from the Korean National Police Agency saying that of the 549 foreign nationals caught for drug offenses from January to May this year, 317 of them, or 57.8 percent, were unregistered. The number of unregistered foreign nationals arrested for drug offenses has risen from 172 cases in 2018 to 1,083 in 2023.

The Ministry of Justice also stated that a record high of 23,724 unregistered foreign national residents were apprehended during a crackdown in the first half of this year. Additionally, the Ministry noted that another 20,523 unregistered foreign residents voluntarily left Korea during the same period.

Announcing these figures at a press briefing in July, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae stressed the Ministry's commitment to maintaining stringent immigration controls, with plans to reduce the number of unregistered foreign residents from the current 414,730 people to 200,000 by 2027 through intensified crackdowns.