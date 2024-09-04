Adaptation of Dutch best-seller ‘A Normal Family’ highlights ‘Korean’ elements

Dutch author Herman Koch’s best-seller novel “The Dinner,” which has been adapted into films around the world three times already, becomes “A Normal Family” in the hands of director Hur Jin-ho, who said he has highlighted “Korean elements.”

Hur, the director behind the country’s legendary 1998 romance flick “Christmas in August,” marks his return to the silver screen with the adaption. His latest work was the JTBC series “Lost” (2021).

The original 2009 novel centers on two wealthy families who meet for dinner to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children.

“My film will be the fourth film adaptation of the novel. I believe the storyline attracts filmmakers to make it into the movie. I discovered that the novel’s message contains a lot of topics that Korean society and people have been curious about,” Hur told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Topics like education, the gap between the rich and poor, and morality of the upper class are something that’s already happening naturally and taking place in Korean society. So I didn’t have to squeeze in (any of those elements),”

Sol Kyung-gu plays Jae-wan, a cold-blooded lawyer who finds himself at the crossroads of deciding to follow his rationality or making a choice for the sake of the family.