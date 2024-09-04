Adaptation of Dutch best-seller ‘A Normal Family’ highlights ‘Korean’ elements

Most Popular
Adaptation of Dutch best-seller ‘A Normal Family’ highlights ‘Korean’ elementsBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 4, 2024 - 15:17
Dutch author Herman Koch’s best-seller novel “The Dinner,” which has been adapted into films around the world three times already, becomes “A Normal Family” in the hands of director Hur Jin-ho, who said he has highlighted “Korean elements.”
Hur, the director behind the country’s legendary 1998 romance flick “Christmas in August,” marks his return to the silver screen with the adaption. His latest work was the JTBC series “Lost” (2021).
The original 2009 novel centers on two wealthy families who meet for dinner to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children.
“My film will be the fourth film adaptation of the novel. I believe the storyline attracts filmmakers to make it into the movie. I discovered that the novel’s message contains a lot of topics that Korean society and people have been curious about,” Hur told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.
“Topics like education, the gap between the rich and poor, and morality of the upper class are something that’s already happening naturally and taking place in Korean society. So I didn’t have to squeeze in (any of those elements),”
Sol Kyung-gu plays Jae-wan, a cold-blooded lawyer who finds himself at the crossroads of deciding to follow his rationality or making a choice for the sake of the family.
Jang Dong-gun stars as Jae-wan’s younger brother Jae-gyu, a warmhearted pediatrician who wishes his family to have similar values.
“A Normal Family” is Jang’s first work in six years.
“One of the hardships during the shooting was to put myself into the character’s shoes. Because I also have children, the situation’s dilemma, double-sidedness and the chaos that comes after decision-making, made me think a lot about who I really am,” Jang told reporters.
Kim Hee-ae plays working mom and translator Young-kyung, who also has to take care of a sick mom-in-law.
“I’m sure that Korean moms would find my character relatable. She’s a very down-to-earth person, and I felt that she is a multi-faceted woman as well -- cute, naive and sometimes even scary,” Kim told reporters.
Claudia Kim makes her Korean film debut with “A Normal Family,” playing Jae-gyu’s inconsiderate, oblivious young wife who is a new addition to the family.
“A Normal Family” hits local theaters in early October. The specific release date has not been confirmed, according to the movie’s distributor Hive Mediacorp.
