Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties

This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon posing for a photo during the bilateral summit held at Yoon's office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and New Zealand on Wednesday agreed to enhance security cooperation and pledged to elevate bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" by expanding collaboration in trade, investment, security and technology, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Condemning the growing threat posed by military exchanges between North Korea and Russia as well as Pyongyang's nuclear development program, Yoon and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, called for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of North Korea, and adopted a joint statement. The leaders further expressed concern over what North Korea may gain in exchange for its provision of weapons to Russia, as they denounced Russia’s procurement of ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

During their summit in Seoul, they also agreed to establish a regular economic security dialogue to address common supply chain issues, in addition to ongoing high-ranking bilateral talks in the fields of foreign affairs, trade, science and technology.

On the diplomatic front, Yoon and Luxon expressed "grave concern" over the growing tension in the South China Sea and stressed the need for peacekeeping in the Taiwan Strait, read the joint statement.

In his welcome speech, Yoon described New Zealand as a partner pursuing the common goals of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the rules-based international order, open trade and inclusive prosperity.

"Today, South Korea and New Zealand are partners with shared values, advocating freedom, democracy and the market economy while closely cooperating at the regional and international levels," Yoon said.

"The solidarity between countries with shared values, including South Korea and New Zealand, has grown to be more important than ever, in the face of persisting challenges posed by totalitarian states and autocratic regimes as seen in ties between Russia and North Korea and the war in Ukraine," he continued.

New Zealand's Luxon expressed support for Yoon's "Aug. 15 Unification Doctrine" that he unveiled last month, aimed at pursuing a unified Korean Peninsula that is "denuclearized, free, peaceful and prosperous," primarily by expanding North Korean people's rights.

On the economic front, the two leaders acknowledged that the bilateral trade volume has doubled over the past decade. South Korea and New Zealand's free trade agreement has been in effect since December 2015. In the meantime, New Zealand has become South Korea's sixth-largest trade partner.

Luxon, in his remarks, highlighted South Korea's growing cultural influence on New Zealand, pointing out that are some 35,000 South Koreans in New Zealand who are dedicated to business, sports and the local community.

He also expressed condolences over the deaths of three South Koreans from the national ski team in a highway car crash in New Zealand last month.

It was the first visit of New Zealand's prime minister to Seoul in 9 1/2 years. Luxon's two-day visit to South Korea is the first since he took office in November 2023. Luxon is the fifth New Zealand leader to visit Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The two countries had agreed to forge a "Partnership for the 21st Century" in 2006.