LG Innotek to showcase next-gen chip substrates at KPCA 2024

LG Innotek displays its semiconductor substrates at Songdo Convensia in Incheon, from Wednesday to Friday. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Wednesday it is showcasing its innovative semiconductor substrates at this week's KPCA Show 2024, held at the Songdo Convensia in Incheon, from Wednesday to Friday.

The KPCA Show is the largest annual exhibition of printed circuit board and electronic packaging, hosted by the Korea PBC and the Korea Printed Circuit Association for 21 years.

LG Innotek plans to unveil its package substrate and tape substrate products along with high-value semiconductor substrates, called Flip Chip Ball Grid Array. The company will boast the latest technology applied to its new growth engine, FC-BGA.

FC-BGA is a high-density printed circuit board that incorporates semiconductor substrate implementation technologies, including micropatterning and subminiature processing. With 3D models showing the inner structure of FC-BGA, visitors can see its multilayer, high-density structural features.

LG Innotek will also present the multilayer core substrate technology, essential for manufacturing large-area substrates. The maker has improved signal efficiency by diversifying the material composition of the core layer.

Additionally, next-generation substrate technology such as the glass core for advanced substrates and high-frequency noise elimination will be revealed at the KPCA Show.

LG will showcase its FC-BGA products for PCs, servers and autonomous driving. In the mobile zone, the company will display semiconductor substrates used in wireless front-end modules and application processors, while showcasing Chip on Film in the display zone.

“This year’s KPCA Show can create the momentum for our 50-year substrate technology to gain recognition. By launching high-value substrate products, we will further solidify our position as a market leader,” said LG Innotek Vice President Kang Min-seok.