[Breaking] Yoon government proposes 4%p hike in pension contribution to slow fund depletion

The South Korean government on Wednesday laid out plans to raise the mandatory national pension contribution rate by 4 percentage points to 13 percent starting next year to extend the lifespan of the state-sponsored public retirement pension scheme by at least 16 years.

This comes as the national post-retirement fund's financial viability remains doubtful while the country suffers the double whammy of low birth rate and population aging.

The government was proposing a hike in pension contributions for the first time since 1998. The reform proposal requires the parliament's approval.

Most of the reform agenda will revolve around the sustainability of the National Pension Service's mandatory post-retirement scheme for all South Korean income-earners. Its fund was valued at 1,147 trillion won ($855.4 billion) as of end-June, and the fund is estimated to evaporate before 2056.

The government projected that the hike in pension contribution proposed for the first time in 26 years could slow down the mandatory pension fund's depletion by decades,### if coupled with the introduction of an automatic balancing mechanism to the National Pension Service's retirement scheme -- already deployed in 24 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development out of 38.

Under Wednesday's reform plan, a subscriber's contribution rate -- the share of their income that has to be paid in each month -- will rise by 4 percentage points. The amount paid out to pensioners as a proportion of average pay will also slightly increase, from 40 percent as of 2028 to 42 percent -- less than the 50 percent level that was being considered in April alongside a 4 percentage point hike in contributions.

The pace of the increase in the level of contributions will differ by generation, according to the Welfare Ministry. A person who turns 50 in 2025, for example, will see contributions rise 4 percentage points by 2029, while it would take 16 years for a 20-year-old to see the same increase.

That adjustment will delay the fund depletion by 16 years, according to the government.

Another change would be the automatic balancing mechanism which will change the level of pension spending without human intervention, depending on the level of inflation, the level of young pension contributors' influx in the past three years and the pace of increase in life expectancy.

The government suggested that with the adoption of the automatic balancing system when the fund's pension spending would outgrow its income from contributions -- namely in 2036 -- the fund will not deplete until 2088. The scheme, aimed at revising down a pensioner's income in the event of a decrease in pension contributors and the aging society, may be put in place later in 2054, when the fund suffers a deficit.

Separately, the government will urge the NPS to boost overseas alternative investment and empower its foreign branches to increase the rate of return on investment by at least 1 percentage point.

The government will propose to revise the relevant rules in 2025 and secure the state budget beginning in 2026.

These are the follow-up of the structural reform of the national pension system, after President Yoon Suk Yeol hinted at doing so despite protests, and also at a time when he faces intense political confrontations between rival parties.

According to the official calculation in 2023, South Korea's pension fund will see its pension expenditure grow larger than the fund's total income by 2041, and the fund will run out by 2056, under the current trend of having a pensioner contribute 9 percent of money equivalent to his or her income for up to 40 years and receive payment of roughly 40 percent of the pre-retirement annual income.

As of 2023, 22.38 million South Koreans -- nearly half of the total population -- are contributing to the plan, while 6.82 million people aged 65 or older were beneficiaries.

The latest estimate implied that average Koreans paid contributions for 17.3 years, and benefited 620,000 won per month until they died. Those who paid contributions for at least 10 years are eligible for their pension payout.

The NPS' public retirement pension fund is part of the two-tiered state-sponsored retirement plan, along with the basic pension scheme for the elderly.

Under Wednesday's reform plan, Seoul will raise the basic pension income to all eligible senior citizens -- aged 65 or older who belong to the bottom 70 percent of the income bracket at their age -- to 400,000 won per month.

Some 6.51 million basic pension recipients as of end-2023 were paid up to 334,810 won per month. This cost the country 244 trillion won of taxpayers' money as of 2024, up 3.5-fold compared to a decade before, as the number of recipients increased 50 percent in 10 years.

Nearly half of basic pension recipients were also recipients of NPS's post-retirement pension scheme.