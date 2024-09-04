Golfzon launches hybrid indoor golf course in China

Golfzon, Korea's leading screen golf operator, said Wednesday that it launched its new City Golf hybrid indoor course in Tianjin, China.

This new platform offers an 18-hole golf experience by merging virtual screen golf with actual greens, under the motto "a premium golf course that can be enjoyed in cities."

City Golf allows players to tee up and approach shots on a screen, after which the screen opens to enable play on real greens. Depending on the hole, players can also make approach shots and bunker shots on the actual greens. This setup allows players to enjoy golfing in the middle of the city, without the limitations of weather or time, the company said.

The Tianjin City Golf course, launched on Sunday, spans over 16,000 square meters of indoor space and features 18 holes, each equipped with both a screen and a green. The main venue boasts an 18-meter-high ceiling. The Tianjin branch also includes a golf equipment store, a snack bar and parking facilities.

Operation of the City Golf business in China will be managed by Golfzon China, a joint venture formed in collaboration with a local partner. Golfzon China already operates over 300 screen golf locations in the country.

Meanwhile, to promote its new platform in China, the company will host the Golfzon City Golf China Open on Sept. 13, featuring the City Golf platform, with local broadcasters set to air the event.

Golfzon stated that, with the City Golf platform, it aims to expand its global presence by tailoring its offerings to meet the specific demands of each country, starting with the Chinese market.

"City Golf represents the ideal urban golf course, combining Golfzon's world-class golf simulator technology with our field golf course management know-how. It is the world's first space where visitors can play a full 18-hole round using both screen golf and real greens," said Golfzon CEO Park Kang-soo.

"We anticipate that City Golf will become the world's leading golf platform, offering an unprecedented experience of playing a field round in the middle of cities worldwide, starting with China."