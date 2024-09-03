[Herald Interview] GPE Deputy CEO urges global support for better education

Charles North, the deputy chief executive officer of the Global Partnership for Education at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul (The Korea Herald/ Choi Jeong-yoon)

Funding education is crucial in developing countries, particularly for those vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change.

According to Charles North, Deputy CEO of the Global Partnership for Education, a World Bank-supported initiative focused on enhancing education in low-income nations, investing in education not only builds a future workforce but also strengthens communities' resilience and ability to recover and progress in the face of adversity, as evidenced by the experience of Korea.

"We only have to look at the case of Korea and the critical role that education plays in building the foundation for economic prosperity. We also believe that education is critical, to a country's stability, as well as its resilience," he said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

"Korea is a great example of how being in that kind of investment has paid off. We are all part of one globe. And, you know, what happens elsewhere is our responsibility, and it affects us. So we all need to be concerned about the rest of the world."

North said this makes South Korea not just a partner but also an exemplar of what GPE aims to achieve in other countries.

South Korea then serves as a successful case study, while also contributing to GPE’s efforts through funding and sharing its educational expertise.

North emphasizes that as GPE looks to the future, it sees great potential in South Korea’s continued involvement, both in terms of financial support and as a source of innovative educational strategies that can be adapted to other contexts.

"Beyond just the money, it's about learning from Korea, about how Korea has gone through the evolution of its education system and how that can be applied to other countries," said North. "I think that Korea has a tremendous role that we actually would like to see them play a bigger role on the world stage," he added.

With the commitment to end the world’s learning crisis, GPE is the largest global fund that supports over 90 lower-income countries, focusing on transforming education systems through strategic partnerships.

Founded in 2002, the organization operates as a unique collaboration between donor governments, partner governments receiving support, multilateral agencies, civil society, private sector entities, and foundations so that every child can get the quality education they need to unlock their full potential and contribute to building a better world.

After stints in various countries with USAID, North joined GPE, where he has been instrumental in leading efforts to mobilize funds and resources to improve education systems across the globe.

GPE’s approach is centered on empowering developing governments to lead their education reforms while providing the necessary financial support and expertise to address critical bottlenecks.

One of GPE’s core values is gender equality, recognizing that educating girls has a profound impact on societal development. North highlights that educating girls leads to improved health outcomes, reduced early marriage rates, and increased economic participation, creating a ripple effect that benefits entire communities.

GPE also prioritizes inclusion, aiming to reach the most marginalized children, including those with disabilities and those living in remote areas. By focusing on these "last mile" populations, GPE strengthens the entire education system, ensuring that no child is left behind.

"You got to start with the last mile first," North emphasized.

"If you're putting out the power lines or your internet, you want to do the easy ones first. And the last mile is the last one (to get the support needed) -- the farthest out, the most remote, the harder to reach. And if you have an education system that is, focused on the most marginalized, the most remote, that is the girls who are left out and children with disabilities and so forth, you are strengthening your entire education system."

North joined GPE in March 2019 after 32 years as a foreign service officer with the US Agency for International Development. His urge to support those in need is deeply rooted in his family, influenced by his upbringing in countries like Nigeria and Ghana, where his parents worked in education and international development, he said.