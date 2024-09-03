Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    What's really going on in ERs?

    What's really going on in ERs?
  2. 2

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
  3. 3

    Inflation falls to 2% target

    Inflation falls to 2% target
  4. 4

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
  5. 5

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment
  1. 6

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns

    [KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns
  3. 8

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?
  4. 9

    Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims

    Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims
  5. 10

    Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties

    Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties
소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (616) "독도" 얘기에 뭇매 맞는 아이돌?

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 14:44

    • Link copied

Nmixx (JYP Entertainment) Nmixx (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop groups face dilemmas when confronted with political issues

진행자: 최정윤, Chelsea Proctor

기사 요약: JYP 엔터테인먼트 그룹 소속 Nmixx가 "독도는 우리땅" 노래를 불렀다가 일본 팬들에게 비난을 받고 있는데, 과연 아이돌들에 지리 정치학적 발언을 문제 삼는게 맞을까?

[1] K-pop idols continue to grapple with navigating geopolitical controversies, as highlighted by a recent incident involving JYP Entertainment's K-pop group Nmixx. The group performed part of the “Dokdo is Our Land” song in a YouTube video on Aug. 22, sparking a heated dispute between Korean and Japanese fans. The incident raised a critical question: Should K-pop bands refrain from addressing political issues, or should they be candid about their political positions?

grapple with: ~을 해결하려고 노력하다

address: 문제에 대해 얘기하다, 발언하다

candid: 솔직한

[2] Japan has claimed sovereignty over Dokdo, islets in the East Sea, since the early 20th century. It is taboo for K-pop idols to speak about Dokdo as Korea holds sovereignty over the islets, but Japan continues to claim the territory, and K-pop groups promote in both countries.

sovereignty: 통치권

islet: 작은 섬

[3] Nmixx did not make a bold statement on the issue, nor did they choose to perform “Dokdo is Our Land” on their own. The group sang a portion of the song as part of a mix-pop medley that included three other songs, a decision made by the content producer.

Japanese fans, however, went on to express their dissatisfaction on the girl band’s X account last Friday, posting comments such as “Don’t they care about Japanese fans?” “I regret spending money on Nmixx,” and “The company (JYP) needs to provide better history education."

bold: 대담한

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240902050590

More from Headlines