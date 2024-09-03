[Graphic News] Nearly 60% of Koreans see AI's benefits outweighing risks

A recent survey conducted by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT found that 57 percent of South Korean nationals believe the benefits of artificial intelligence technology surpass its risks. Additionally, 23.7 percent of respondents felt that the risks and benefits were roughly equal, while 19.1 percent expressed concern that the potential risks outweighed the benefits.

When asked about AI’s advantages, 30.6 percent of respondents highlighted “improved convenience in daily life,” and 19.6 percent noted “increased efficiency in work operations.” On the other hand, 18.5 percent cited “damage caused by malfunctions” as a primary risk, with 18.3 percent concerned about “damage due to the malicious use of AI.” The survey was conducted June 12-July 12 of 765 participants.

Regarding AI’s safe development, 55.2 percent of respondents said innovation is more important than regulation, while 34.6 percent emphasized the importance of enacting AI laws and establishing ethical standards.