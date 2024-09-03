Gyeongbokgung to resume opening at night

Gyeongbokgung, the main palace of the Joseon era (1392-1910) in central Seoul, will again open for nighttime visitors from Sept. 9.

While the palace allows visits until 6:30 p.m. for ordinary tickets, those with nighttime tickets can tour selected parts of the palace between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to the Korea Heritage Service’s announcement Monday.

The nighttime tour zone includes Heungryemun, Geunjeongjeon and Sajeongjeon, where major royal events took place during the Joseon era.

Tickets for the nighttime tours will be sold on a first-come first-served basis from 10 a.m. on Wednesday online at Interpark Ticket. One person can buy up to four tickets.

On-site purchases are only available to those who carry a document proving foreign nationality, with up to two tickets available per person a day.

A total of 3,300 tickets are allocated for a day’s entrance – 3,000 for online purchases and 300 for on-site purchases.

Tickets are priced at 3,000 won each, but visitors wearing hanbok, children younger than 6 and seniors older than 65 can enter free of charge, regardless of their nationalities.

The nighttime tours run through Oct. 27, but close every Monday and Tuesday, as well as Sept. 19 and Oct. 9.