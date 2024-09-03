US may reconsider approach to NK-Russia military ties under Harris' leadership: senator

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris waves from the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday. (Yonhap-Reuters)

The United States may need to reevaluate its strategy on the expanding military ties between North Korea and Russia if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president as Pyongyang's alleged arms support for Moscow's war in Ukraine is deeply troubling, a US senator said Tuesday.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del) said the Biden administration's North Korea policy has focused on its denuclearization and recently has been pressing the North to stop supporting Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"I have raised some concerns about what is it that (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un is receiving back in terms of military technology in exchange for the critical military support he is providing for Russia's offensive," Coons said.

"I expect there will be a reconsideration of what is the best path forward if Vice President Harris is our next president," Coons said, noting any new approach would likely involve close consultation with South Korea.

The senator addressed concerns in South Korea over the recently adopted Democratic Party policy platform's omitting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying such a goal remains the party's "established policy."

"It is clearly the policy of the Biden administration. I would view its absence as a specific articulated sentence in my party's political platform as indicating nothing other than it is an established policy," he said, adding Harris will continue the policy if elected president.

Coons projected that a summit between Harris and Kim would be highly unlikely as long as Kim continues to provide the military support to Russia.

"I would be very surprised if there would be a summit with Kim Jong-un ... right now the conduct of the North Korean regime, in particular with regard to the war in Ukraine, is alarming," he said.

Coons was visiting Seoul this week to attend a trilateral economic dialogue among South Korea, the US and Japan, organized by private industry sectors.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who was also visiting Seoul alongside Coons, said while the alliance with South Korea will remain unchanged and strong, a second Donald Trump administration would make sure the U.S. gets the "proper support" for its 28,500 troops stationed in Korea.

"South Korea has been a strong ally. I don't see anything changing in terms of our alliance," Hagerty said in a separate media roundtable.

"I think that we're always in a position that we want to evaluate, make certain that we have the proper force posture and that we're getting the proper support," he said.

Hagerty also signaled possible adjustments to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if Trump returns to the White House, calling the law a "completely partisan product."

"It hurts the United States economy. The mandates and subsidies are certainly going to be subject to review," Hagerty said.

The IRA was enacted under the Biden's administration drive to spur investment in the U.S. by offering big subsidies to foreign tech and energy companies, such as those in electric vehicle and EV battery manufacturing. They include South Korean firms like Samsung and SK. (Yonhap)