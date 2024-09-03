Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment

Most Popular
Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishmentBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 18:07
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who died from severe abuse by church members said she was "thankful" to the perpetrators, reiterating that she did not want them to be punished.
The 52-year-old woman testified in a court hearing held at Incheon District Court on Monday and stated that there was no coercion from the defendants for the child to be sent to the church.
A 52-year-old leader of an Incheon church choir and two other members are currently being tried on allegations of child abuse resulting in death, and the mother has also been indicted for child negligence.
"I am thankful for (the defendants) taking care (of the child) in ways that I could not," the mother said. She had been concerned about sending the victim -- who had bipolar disorder -- to a psychological facility after hearing from other church members of the possibility of sexual abuse.
In an investigation leading up to the trial, the mother had told the prosecutors that the church choir leader had offered to take the victim in. But the mother switched her position during her testimony, saying she did not recall such an offer.
The next hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In a shocking revelation made earlier this year, the teenage girl was found to have been subject to severe abuse while living at the church for three months leading up to her death on May 15. The prosecution's report showed that the choir leader had instructed the other two defendants to "break" the girl if she did not comply with their instructions.
Despite the victim's repeated pleas to be sent to a health facility instead, she was physically abused and restrained when she showed symptoms of bipolar disorder. When police officers found her body, she had both hands bound and was covered in bruises.
