Incheon airport to prevent 'excessive private security' for celebrities

Incheon Airport will introduce a new manual on dealing with private security personnel employed by celebrities, in light of the recent controversy surrounding what was alleged to be excessive security measures for actor Byeon Woo-seok.

The manual will detail proper responses for when the terminals get crowded due to high-profile personnel leaving or arriving at the airport, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp. report submitted to Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

Among the new guidelines is the policy to have the airport personnel report possible inappropriate actions of private security firms to the Incheon International Airport Police Corps., and pursue legal action in case of illegal activities such as damaging the facilities.

The manual says the airport police are to intervene in crowd control when at least 300 people are presumed to have gathered at the gates. It advises the airport police to actively procure the safety of travelers, and step up crowd control when over 500 people are gathered.

The measure follows a series of complaints in July over what was alleged to be excessive security measures by actor Byeon's security team. It was reported that some security guards blocked gates and conducted ticket and passport checks without the authorization of the airport.

Four officials of the security firm in question are being investigated on suspicion of violating the Security Services Industry Act, with police mulling whether or not to press additional charges for obstruction of business.