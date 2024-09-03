Adult-only gaming arcades mushrooming in rural Korea

The number of adult-only gaming centers and internet cafes, known here as “PC bangs,” has seen a rapid increase in rural areas where agriculture and fishing are prevalent, data showed Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, a total of 278 establishments received business permits to operate as adult-only gaming halls last year across the country, up from 215 in 2022.

Of the total, Gyeonggi Province had the highest number with 52 newly licensed businesses, followed by North Gyeongsang Province with 30. Gwangju trailed behind with 29, followed by Seoul with 25, South Chungcheong Province with 24, Busan and North Jeolla Province with 18 each, and South Jeolla Province with 14.

Breaking it down by smaller administrative units, Anseong in Gyeonggi Province topped the list with 14, followed by Gumi in North Gyeongsang Province, Gwangsan and Buk Districts in Gwangju, and Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, each with 13 establishments. Seoul’s Dongdaemun District, Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province, and Taean in South Chungcheong Province each added seven new stores.

Industry watchers are concerned that many of these adult-only gaming centers effectively run gambling operations and illegal money exchanges, where points earned in games can be converted into cash. There have been reported instances where individuals, particularly during the agricultural off-season, lose significant sums.

On Sunday, a Chinese national in his 60s set fire to an adult-only gaming center in Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province, killing himself and injuring four others. Testimonies suggested that the arsonist started the blaze out of anger after losing money.