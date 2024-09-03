Agriculture expo offers glimpse into the future of rural areas

Most Popular
Agriculture expo offers glimpse into the future of rural areasBy Shin Yong-bae
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 17:11
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will open “Korea Agri Expo 2024,” the largest agricultural exposition in the country, at aT Centre in Seoul on Thursday for a four-day run.
Marking its sixth year, this annual event has been a platform for showcasing the diverse value and growth potential of agriculture and rural regions since its inception in 2019, ministry officials said Tuesday. Last year's exposition drew significant interest, attracting approximately 94,000 visitors, they added.
This year’s expo, themed “See the Value and Dream of Agriculture,” features four distinct exhibition spaces: Agriculture and Life, Challenges and Future of Agriculture, Vibrant Farming Villages, and Colorful Agricultural.
“These spaces will offer attendees the opportunity to explore various exhibits and engage in hands-on programs,” said a ministry official.
The Agriculture and Life space delves into the functions and roles of agriculture in society, alongside its historical and cultural significance. In contrast, the Challenges and Future of Agriculture space will spotlight agriculture as a growth industry, particularly through innovations like smart farms and the burgeoning “food-tech” sector, which incorporates advanced technologies in food production.
The Colorful Agriculture section, which highlights the diverse charms of agriculture, aims to present a broad spectrum of agricultural experiences, including the agricultural product of the year, initiatives for youth entrepreneurship in agriculture, K-food trends, and opportunities for returning to rural lifestyles. Meanwhile, the revitalization space offers insights into rural placemaking strategies designed to enhance the vitality and sustainability of agricultural communities.
Additionally, a special pavilion for the agricultural product of the year will debut at this year's expo. Aside from showcasing the chosen product, this pavilion offers information around it historical background, recipes, industrial applications, and related food items. This year, its focus will be on celebrating beans with "K-Bean Festival." Visitors can explore various bean-based culinary offerings and participate in educational programs aimed at promoting healthy eating habits, officials said.
In conjunction with the expo, discussions will take place to address the challenges of declining rural populations and strategies for creating job opportunities for young people. Yasushi Fujita, president and CEO of Media Do, Japan's largest e-book distributor, will join the conference as a panelist, sharing insights drawn from a rural Japanese village of 1,000 residents that successfully revitalized its community.
As the Chuseok holidays approach, an outdoor market featuring Korean agricultural products will also open, offering discounts.
