Agriculture expo offers glimpse into the future of rural areas

This file photo shows visitors looking around booths at the agriculture exposition last year held at aT Centre, southern Seoul. (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will open “Korea Agri Expo 2024,” the largest agricultural exposition in the country, at aT Centre in Seoul on Thursday for a four-day run.

Marking its sixth year, this annual event has been a platform for showcasing the diverse value and growth potential of agriculture and rural regions since its inception in 2019, ministry officials said Tuesday. Last year's exposition drew significant interest, attracting approximately 94,000 visitors, they added.

This year’s expo, themed “See the Value and Dream of Agriculture,” features four distinct exhibition spaces: Agriculture and Life, Challenges and Future of Agriculture, Vibrant Farming Villages, and Colorful Agricultural.

“These spaces will offer attendees the opportunity to explore various exhibits and engage in hands-on programs,” said a ministry official.