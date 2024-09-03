'River and Liver' sets stage for surrealism in Seoul

The National Theater Company of Korea is set to stage the surrealist "River and Liver" from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 at the Myeongdong Theater in Seoul.

Written by Dong I-hyang, the play won the 14th Cha Beom-seok Award in 2020. The script was recognized for its rhythmic, ping-pong-like dialogue, fragmented scenes and surreal situations.

The story centers on L, a middle-aged woman living in an old home overlooking the Han River with her husband, O. Her life takes a bizarre turn as strange occurrences begin to disrupt her daily routine: A massive sinkhole forms inside their home; her worsening shoulder pain mystifies doctors, who are unable to diagnose the cause; her husband appears to have found another woman; and her first love resurfaces as a mermaid.