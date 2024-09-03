'River and Liver' sets stage for surrealism in Seoul

Most Popular
'River and Liver' sets stage for surrealism in SeoulBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 16:08
The National Theater Company of Korea is set to stage the surrealist "River and Liver" from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 at the Myeongdong Theater in Seoul.
Written by Dong I-hyang, the play won the 14th Cha Beom-seok Award in 2020. The script was recognized for its rhythmic, ping-pong-like dialogue, fragmented scenes and surreal situations.
The story centers on L, a middle-aged woman living in an old home overlooking the Han River with her husband, O. Her life takes a bizarre turn as strange occurrences begin to disrupt her daily routine: A massive sinkhole forms inside their home; her worsening shoulder pain mystifies doctors, who are unable to diagnose the cause; her husband appears to have found another woman; and her first love resurfaces as a mermaid.
As these unusual events unfold, an overwhelming sense of emptiness casts a shadow over L's monotonous life. Through these surreal scenarios, the play explores the existential void that permeates our lives.
Dong described the work as “a fable about the emptiness within us, trapped in a time called the future, with no exit.”
“Amid the realistic portrayal of everyday life, surreal elements are added. I hope the audience will approach these moments with their senses and intuition, rather than relying on reason or logic," said director Lee In-su.
English subtitles will be provided on Thursdays and Sundays, while Korean subtitles will be available on Mondays and Fridays.
