Writers from Canada, US win Nomo awards celebrating Korean diaspora

Three winners of the Nomo Literary Award were announced by the Literature Translation Institute of Korea on Monday.

In the fiction category, Song Ji-young from Canada won for “Assembled Life,” which explores the linguistic, cultural and economic struggles of immigrants, likened to the challenges of assembling furniture.

In the poetry category, Lee Won-jung from the US was recognized for “Telescope for Cherry Tomatoes” and four other poems, praised for the skill in poetically capturing heavy themes through everyday subjects with a strong rhythm.

Ahn Mi-hye from the US took the prize in the essay and nonfiction category for “Cookies With Flowers,” an honest and delicate reflection on the author's experiences and emotions after returning to Korea during the pandemic, according to the LTI Korea.