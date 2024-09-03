How your tech choices show your age in South Korea

“Are you cool with Android?”

Kwon Jung-hyeon, a soon-to-be middle school student, hesitated and shook his head. At 12, he said he had never considered using a mobile device that wasn’t an iPhone.

Chae Yeon-woo, a 14-year-old middle school student, already owns an iPhone and iPad. She said if she could get a smartwatch, she would choose an Apple Watch to add to her collection. For her, the Samsung brand feels "bland,” catering to people of all ages but not appealing in any particular sense.

In South Korea, a clear preference for the Apple brand is becoming an age marker, particularly when combined with the usage patterns of daily apps for chatting and searching.

That is, if you’re using a Samsung Electronics Galaxy phone, conducting your searches on Naver and chatting with family, friends and co-workers through KakaoTalk, you’re considered old-fashioned.

iPhone vs Galaxy

On its home turf, Samsung Electronics dominates the phone market, commanding a 69 percent market share among adults according to a Gallup Korea survey in July. It’s just that most Samsung Galaxy users are over 40.

Apple has a 23 percent market share, but the figure belies a strong penchant among 18-29 year-olds, with 65 percent of this age group owning an iPhone, according to the survey. The 18-29 group is the youngest demographic surveyed in the poll.

The preference is even more pronounced among women in their 20s, with 75 percent choosing iPhones.

"It's pretty," said Park, a university student in her 20s, when asked about her iPhone ownership. She believes other devices fail to match the iPhone’s design aesthetics.

In a survey conducted by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research last year, among those who had iPhones as their first smartphone, 92 percent continued to hold on to it. Of those loyal iPhone users, 52 percent cited "design" as the main reason for sticking with their smartphone.

Apple’s premium brand image cultivated through its reputation of technological innovation and distinctive design philosophy resonates with youth.

“Younger generations are drawn to the idea of owning an iPhone, perhaps even more than the device itself,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University.

The iPhone acts as a status symbol -- a way for them to differentiate themselves from older generations and stay in line with their peers, according to Lee. She added that its high price tag further enhances its high-end image.

Park, the iPhone user, further mentioned that her loyalty to the brand is partly due to Apple's ecosystem. For her, switching away from the iPhone means disrupting the integrated digital network that connects to other Apple devices such as the MacBook and iPad.

Unlike iPhone users, who prioritize design and brand experience, Samsung users tend to focus on practical benefits such as affordability, accessible after-sales support and features like Samsung Pay, call recording and device location sharing.

"The iPhone lacks practical features, particularly in this market," noted Yoo, a Seoul resident in his 30s. According to him, Samsung's Galaxy series – Z, S and A -- deliver a more appealing value proposition based on its diverse range of models across different price points.

"While it's undeniable that the iPhone once led technological innovation in the smartphone market," he said, "recent years haven't seen many groundbreaking developments, and its limited design seems to have reached a dead end.”