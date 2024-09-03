As MCM gets functional, designer focuses on story

Alberto Biagetti (left) and Laura Baldassari, founders of the design studio Atelier Biagetti, pose for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at MCM Haus in Seoul on Monday. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

Lasting designs communicate a story behind objects that is unexpected but familiar on second look, said Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari, founders of the design studio Atelier Biagetti, ahead of presenting their collection at MCM Haus in Seoul.

The exhibition “MCM Wearable Casa Collection,” first shown during Milan Design Week in April and now on show at MCM Haus in Seoul, features seven pieces of furniture that double as clothing and accessories by designer Biagetti and artist Baldassari. The pieces were created in collaboration with luxury fashion and leather goods company MCM.

“Our work is complex and comes from the idea that all the disciplines can be used together,” Biagetti said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday. “So the object’s design is something that is more of an experience than a furniture piece.”

Experience in this instance centers on expanding the narrative that the comforts of home can be felt anywhere, Biagetti explained. He alluded to contemporary nomadism -- a dynamic lifestyle of people always on the move -- when introducing his designs.

One of the objects on exhibit is the Magic Gilet -- an inflexible leather utility vest meant to be portable, self-standing storage at home when not worn.