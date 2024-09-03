Seoul opens first dog-friendly campground

Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that it would open a dog-friendly campground for dog owners at Noeul Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, as part of the city government’s initiative to establish a pet-friendly culture in the city.

The city government will operate a trial run of its new service after taking reservations from 64 groups starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. After monitoring the trial run, the city government will officially begin running the dog-friendly camping sites from Oct. 1.

The 3,000 square-meter campground will consist of 16 overnight sites, playgrounds for both small and large dogs and a garden for dog owners to walk their furry friends. One campsite will be able to take up to a maximum of four people and two dogs.

Fences will be installed between each campsite to minimize the dogs’ contact with other groups. Dog owners will also have to bring their own cooking supplies, as this particular campsite in western Seoul will not have fixed fire pits, for the dogs’ safety.

Reservations to use the camping grounds can be made through Interpark, and will take place at 2 p.m. every month on the 15th, at a price of 33,000 won ($24.60) per group. If the 15th falls on a weekend or a public holiday, reservations are to be made on the next weekday.