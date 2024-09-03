Samsung rolls out artwork subscription service for premium TVs

An artwork is displayed on The Frame, Samsung Electronics' 4K QLED TV. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics introduced Tuesday an annual artwork subscription service for The Frame, the company’s premium TV, offering access to more than 2,500 pieces of art in a vivid 4K QLED display all year round.

Samsung Art Store is the company’s digital curator service, delivering 4K-quality artworks from the most distinguished artists, museums and industry tastemakers. The subscription service is available on The Frame, the lifestyle TV that doubles as a digital canvas. It displays artwork or pictures on the screen when the user is not watching TV.

The subscription fee is 55,000 won ($41.01) per year and 5,500 won per month. New subscribers can receive a three-month free trial.

In the latest update, the company introduced Art Stream, a new feature that offers access to 20 curated art pieces for free every month.

Samsung said The Frame is the optimal digital frame to enjoy artworks. It's Matte Display minimizes light reflection, allowing people to admire art under overhead room lights or even daylight.

Earlier this year, The Frame also became the first in the industry to earn the Pantone Validated ArtfulColor certification, which highlights its exceptional color reproduction capability, the company added.

"We are introducing the annual membership service so that users can fully experience the value of The Frame as a platform to appreciate artwork," a Samsung official said.

"We will continue to explore and offer various services to make life more meaningful and rich with Samsung TVs."

Samsung has been launching new services for its TVs to offer more diverse cultural experiences for the users.

In April, the company debuted the music streaming app "essential;" on Apps, the app store for Samsung TV. Through it, users can either search for the music of their taste or listen to the playlist recommended by the app on TV.

In four months since the launch, the app has gained more than 10,000 downloads, the company said.