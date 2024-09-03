Fu Bao experiencing ‘pseudopregnancy’ amid health concerns

Fu Bao, a beloved giant panda born in South Korea and now living in China, has entered the “pseudopregnancy” stage, according to the Chinese panda center, amid growing concerns about her health.

The four-year-old Fu Bao has recently been seen displaying unusual behaviors, decreased appetite and lower activity levels since August in videos, sparking concerns from local fans that the panda may have health problems due to China’s extreme heat or that she may be mistreated in the country.

In response, the Chinese Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center clarified on its Weibo account on Monday that Fu Bao is experiencing a phenomenon called pseudopregnancy, which involves exhibiting the same physiological and hormonal changes as a pregnant panda. This condition can occur even before pandas reach sexual maturity—which is usually between 5 to 7 years old—and is seen as a stage of getting ready for reproduction.

The center said she began showing hormonal changes and atypical first estrus behavior from March to April. She showed decreased appetite, and her bowel movements slowed and her activity levels dropped while she rested longer. In addition, there have been significant physiological changes in reproductive organs, the center said.

The Chinese authorities said that while Fu Bao’s behavior is uncommon, several other giant pandas of her age have also exhibited similar behaviors. They noted that the center will continue to pay close attention to Fu Bao and provide the necessary help for her to pass through this period smoothly.

The first panda born in South Korea in 2020, Fu Bao has enjoyed great stardom here with fans eagerly following her every movements both offline and online. She was born to Le Bao and Ai Bao, who were sent to Korea in 2016 as a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping to symbolize friendship between the two countries.

After four years of living here, Fu Bao was transferred to China in April, as all foreign-born pandas must return to China between the ages of 2 and 4 to join the breeding program.