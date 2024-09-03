Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day designated as temporary holiday

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct. 1 to honor the country’s military, has been designated by the Cabinet as a temporary holiday this year to boost awareness of the new security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, the prime minister said Tuesday.

“Due to North Korea’s ongoing provocations and the conflict in the Middle East, (South Korea) has been dealing with serious security issues both on a national and a global level,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.

“By designating Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday (this year), we plan to increase awareness of the importance of national security among the public, while reminding (everyone) of the role of our military and efforts and hardships of our troops,” he added.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was expected to approve the motion to designate Oct. 1 as temporary holiday, after it was passed during a morning Cabinet meeting and delivered to him. Yoon reportedly sought to boost troop morale and domestic consumption through the temporary holiday designation.

The Cabinet’s move came at the request of the ruling People Power Party during a meeting between ranking government officials and party leadership held on Aug. 25.

The ruling party lauded the Cabinet’s decision in a statement released in the afternoon.

“We welcome the Cabinet’s decision to designate Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday. It will serve as a meaningful day for our citizens to understand the commitment of our troops in depth and thank them,” the statement read.

Armed Forces Day was first celebrated in 1956 and later designated as a national holiday in 1976. However, it was scrapped from the list of public holidays in 1991 to boost economic growth.

The Cabinet’s decision also came as South Korea has resumed full-scale anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border since mid-July in response to the North's repeated launches of trash-carrying balloons. The broadcasts had been halted in 2018 amid a detente on the peninsula.

The North has sent more than 3,600 trash-laden balloons to the South since May 28 in a response to balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by North Korean defectors in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved three of the 28 bipartisan bills, aimed at improving the people’s livelihoods, passed by the opposition-led National Assembly last week. The Assembly’s recent decision marked the first time that the People Power Party and the Democratic Party of Korea showed such bipartisan support in advancing legislation since the 22nd Assembly started its four-year session in late May.

The three bills passed by the Cabinet included special legislation aimed at supporting victims of a series of housing rental scams that abuse the country's lump-sum deposit-based rental system called "jeonse." The bill allows the victims to lease public housing provided by the state-run Korea Land & Housing Corporation for up to 20 years.