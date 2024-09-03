Innocean to sponsor Pharrell William’s auction event

Innocean, a South Korean marketing communications agency under Hyundai Motor Group, announced Tuesday that it will serve as the main sponsor for the South Korean debut of Joopiter, the digital auction platform founded by global music and fashion icon Pharrell Williams.

An exhibition of its latest online auction “Nothing But a ‘G’-Thang: The Art & Archive of G-Dragon” will offer an exclusive look into the personal archives of the K-pop icon G-Dragon’s career, featuring a selection of fashion items and artwork that trace his influence on global pop culture.

“We are honored to hold our first event in Korea with G-Dragon, a true icon of our time, with the support of Innocean,” CEO of Joopiter John Auerbach said. “As a global company leading in brand value creation, Innocean shares our philosophy of respecting the value of modern collectibles and allowing them to create new cultural value.”

Running from Sept. 5 to 7 at the Daelim Museum, the exhibition is expected to draw significant attention from art enthusiasts, collectors and fans of G-Dragon. The online auction is open for bidding on Joopiter.com until Sept. 10.

Launched in 2022, Joopiter specializes in online auctions for collectibles from influential figures in art, design and entertainment.

As the main sponsor, Innocean will play a key role in supporting the exhibition and its high-profile launch party, which is expected to draw VIPs from fashion, music and art, including Pharrell Williams himself.

“We are proud to support this meaningful event that celebrates the heritage of artists,” global CEO of Innocean William Lee stated. “We look forward to exploring more collaborations in the arts, including fashion, where creativity knows no bounds.”