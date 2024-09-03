[Photo News] Kia showcases defense vehicles in Poland

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia showcases defense vehicles in PolandBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 14:42
Kia is bringing its latest military innovations to the European stage at the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition 2024, being held from Tuesday to Friday in Kielce, Poland. The centerpiece is the European debut of the Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (on the right). The KMTV excels in rugged terrain, with features like a 60 percent slope climb and 1-meter water fording. Kia is also displaying its Kia Light Tactical Vehicle bare chassis (on the left), featuring mine-resistant floors, which was recently selected for Poland’s military modernization program. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
