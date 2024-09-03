[Photo News] US navy ship arrives for overhaul in Geoje

Most Popular
-
1
Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
-
2
K-pop groups face dilemmas when confronted with political issues
-
3
Assembly holds opening ceremony 96 days late
-
4
Would Samsung benefit from Intel exit from foundry race?
-
5
[Herald Review] Stray Kids open new chapter with world tour ‘dominATE’ heavy on drama
-
6
Police launch preliminary probe into Telegram for allegedly abetting deepfake sex crimes
-
7
[KH Explains] Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
-
8
S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
-
9
Yoon's popularity falls to 2-year low amid medical standoff
-
10
As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows
[Photo News] US navy ship arrives for overhaul in GeojeBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 14:32
The USNS Wally Schirra, a critical US Navy logistics ship, is docked at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje facility on Monday for a three-month maintenance overhaul. The 210-meter vessel, which delivers supplies like ammunition and fuel to warships, will receive comprehensive maintenance, including engine repairs and hull inspections. This project marks Korea's first US warship maintenance deal. (Hanwha Ocean)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Inflation falls to 2% target
-
What's really going on in ERs?
-
Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday