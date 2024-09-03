Home

[Photo News] US navy ship arrives for overhaul in Geoje

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 14:32

The USNS Wally Schirra, a critical US Navy logistics ship, is docked at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje facility on Monday for a three-month maintenance overhaul. The 210-meter vessel, which delivers supplies like ammunition and fuel to warships, will receive comprehensive maintenance, including engine repairs and hull inspections. This project marks Korea's first US warship maintenance deal. (Hanwha Ocean)

