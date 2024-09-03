CJ to host K-culture gathering

South Korean food and entertainment giant CJ Group said Tuesday that it will host a celebratory event on Wednesday to mark the return of Frieze Seoul, the Korean franchise of the international art fair.

This year, Frize Seoul is being held Wednesday to Saturday at Coex in southern Seoul. On the first day, CJ will invite some 400 global cultural figures from home and abroad to a special gathering. Participants include foreign and domestic art professionals such as curators from art galleries and officials from the film and music industries.

CJ said it will continue to introduce the nation’s food, media content and beauty industries to global opinion leaders from cultural fields in this special event.

“We have tried to promote the excellence of Korean culture in many ways. We hope to introduce this to foreign cultural figures as well, while boosting their interest in our leading role in K-culture,” said a CJ official.

CJ has ramped up efforts to enhance the presence of K-culture all around the world. More recently, the group promoted Korean culture and food at the Paris Olympics and held the KCON concert in Los Angeles in late July.