[Herald Interview] An unwanted guest, chaos and solace in 'The Frog'

The director of Netflix's original thriller "The Frog" said he aimed to offer solace to viewers by sharing the stories of those who encounter sudden calamities and suffer deep isolation, their plight ignored by those around them.

"The Frog" is an 8-part mystery thriller centered on Young-ha (Kim Yun-seok), who operates a pension in the woods. Seeking a quiet life away from the world, Young-ha's peace is shattered by the arrival of a mysterious guest, Sung-ah (Go Min-si).

Director Mo Wan-il said that his aim with this latest work was to craft a narrative that could resonate with a wide range of audiences and offer a sense of healing.

"I conveyed the sense of isolation I experienced during challenging moments in my life (in 'The Frog,') Although the experiences of the characters differ from our own, I believed that the emotions they evoke would be similar," said Mo during a group interview on Aug. 27.

"I believed that by crafting a story about a tree falling (a disaster occurring) without anyone present to witness it, I could provide the audience with a sense of healing," Mo added.