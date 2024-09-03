Home

S. Korean travelers in Israel for religious event all left country: Seoul official

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 11:10

A resident checks the damage caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon in the Israeli coastal town of Acre on Aug. 25. (AFP) A resident checks the damage caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon in the Israeli coastal town of Acre on Aug. 25. (AFP)

Around 30 South Korean nationals who stayed in Israel after attending a religious event have now left the country, officials said Tuesday.

That means all South Korean travelers who were there for the same event have exited the region, where tensions have heightened following a series of missile and air strikes exchanged between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The 30 people were among some 180 South Koreans who entered Israel last month to attend the event. Of them, 150 first departed the country as the South Korean diplomatic mission in Israel strongly urged them to leave given the instability in the region.

With their departure, the number of South Koreans in Israel remains at 500, with 100 in Iran and some 90 others in Lebanon. (Yonhap)

