[History through films] ‘The Man Standing Next’: President’s assassination revisited

The 2020 suspenseful history flick “The Man Standing Next” revisits one of the most pivotal incidents in Korea’s modern history: the 1979 presidential assassination.

The late President Park Chung-hee, who ruled South Korea with an iron fist for 18 years, is a highly debated figure in the country’s history. So is his right-hand man Kim Jae-gyu, the then director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency who pulled the trigger against Park.

More than 40 years have passed and Kim’s motive for the assassination and what he sought after Park’s death remains unclear. Kim was sentenced to death and executed by hanging seven months after the assassination.

“The Man Standing Next” is based on an imaginative depiction of the 40 days leading up to Park’s death by director Woo Min-ho who helmed “Inside Men” (2015), and “Drug King” (2018).

Woo’s previous works are polished film noir and with “The Man Standing Next,” although based on a true story, the director does not forget to add tension and improvisation.

Using different names, the film serves up the narratives of various characters, including Kim Jae-gyu, who appears as Kim Gyu-pyeong (Lee Byung-hun) and his predecessor Kim Hyong-uk, who appears as Park Yong-gak (Kwan Do-won). The story unfolds as Park Yong-gak, after losing power, travels to the US and testifies before the US Congress, dishing the dirt on the Park Chung-hee administration.