N. Korea earned over $6b through illicit activities over past 7 years: report

This file photo, provided on Jan. 24 shows a Hangeul letter written on debris of a missile fired by Russia into Ukraine. (Conflict Armament Research)

North Korea is estimated to have earned more than $6 billion through hacking and other illicit activities over the past seven years despite facing heavy international sanctions, a state-run think tank report showed Tuesday.

North Korea's income through illegal activities from 2017 to 2023, such as smuggling out coal, reached a total of $6.29 billion, according to the report from the Institute for National Security Strategy.

The UN Security Council has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missiles programs, such as an arms embargo and a ban on coal exports, while requiring countries to repatriate North Korean workers.

The report said the North's illegal coal exports brought in $2.15 billion over the period, followed by income from workers in China and Russia at $1.75 billion, and illegal cyber activities at $1.35 billion.

North Korea is estimated to have also generated $540 million by exporting arms, such as artillery shells, to Russia last year.

The report estimated the arms export value based on data released by South Korean, US, and Ukrainian authorities. South Korea and the US have accused Pyongyang of supplying arms to Moscow to fuel its war against Ukraine. (Yonhap)