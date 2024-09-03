Seoul shares open higher on large cap gains

Most Popular
-
1
Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
-
2
Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
-
3
Assembly holds opening ceremony 96 days late
-
4
K-pop groups face dilemmas when confronted with political issues
-
5
Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
-
6
Would Samsung benefit from Intel exit from foundry race?
-
7
Police launch preliminary probe into Telegram for allegedly abetting deepfake sex crimes
-
8
[Herald Review] Stray Kids open new chapter with world tour ‘dominATE’ heavy on drama
-
9
S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
-
10
Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
Seoul shares open higher on large cap gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 3, 2024 - 09:32
South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday, helped by large cap gains amid growing hopes for a US rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 12.33 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,693.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index has closed higher for two consecutive sessions, with a growing number of investors expecting the United States to start cutting interest rates as early as this month.
The US Federal Reserve is set to hold its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.27 percent, but top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 0.86 percent, while leading mobile communications service provider SK Telecom advanced 0.72 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.12 percent, following its 6.19 percent spike in the previous session, but its local rival Samsung SDS was up 0.39 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.81 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors slipping 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,338.10 won against the US dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Assembly holds opening ceremony 96 days late
-
Govt. designates Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day as temporary holiday
-
Yoon's popularity hits 2-year low amid medical standoff