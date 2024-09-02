[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈인간관계, 가족〉

1. heirloom [έərlùːm] 가보

heir(상속인)+loom(‘베틀’이라는 뜻이며 instrument를 의미함)으로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘상속되는 물건’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘가보’를 일컫는다.

This gold watch is a family heirloom given to me by my father and first owned by my great-grandfather.

이 금시계는 증조 할아버지께서 처음 소유하셨으며 아버지께서 내게 가보로 물려주신 것이다.

● 우리집 가보는 고조 할아버지께서 쓰셨던 칼이다.

My family heirloom is a sword used by my great great grandfather.

2. kin [kín] 친족, 가문

‘친척’을 뜻하는 말인데, next of kin은 상속의 대상이 되는 가장 가까운 친족을 의미한다. kinship은 ‘가족 관계’라는 의미지만 I have a great kinship with my college friend.처럼 말할 때는 ‘친한 관계’만을 뜻하기도 한다.

In the event of my untimely death, all of my worldly possessions are to be delivered to my next of kin, my daughter Samantha.

내가 갑자기 사망하는 경우, 나의 모든 재산은 나의 가까운 친족인 내 딸 서맨사에게 상속하도록 한다.

● 옆집 사는 이웃이 가장 친한 친구의 친척이라는 사실을 나중에 알았다.

I found out later that my next door neighbor is kin to my closest friend.

3. progeny [prɑ́dʒəni] 자손

pro(forth)+geny(genesis, genius처럼 ‘태어난다’는 의미)로 구성되었으며, ‘나중에 태어난 사람’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘후손’을 일컫는다.

Benjamin hoped his progeny, consisting of three daughters and two sons, would continue his charity work with wounded veterans.

벤저민은 자신이 해왔던 상이군인을 위한 후원 활동을 자신의 후손, 즉 세 딸과 두 아들이 계속하기를 희망했다.

● 한국 전통 회화에서 열매를 많이 그리면 자손이 많은 복을 상징한다.

When a Korean traditional painting depicts an abundance of fruits, it symbolizes the blessing of many progeny.

4. sibling [síbliŋ] 형제자매

‘형제자매 사이’, ‘동기간’이라는 뜻이다. sibling rivalry/bickering는 형제자매 사이의 다툼을 일컫는다.

Through all these years of sibling rivalry, my sister and I have battled to be our parents' favorite.

형제자매 사이에 경쟁심이 많았던 시기에, 누나와 나는 서로 부모님의 예쁨을 받는 자식이 되기 위해 줄곧 경쟁했다.

● 동기간에 어떻게 그렇게 다를 수 있는지 의아하다.

I wonder how siblings can be so distinctly different from each other.

〈크기, 규모, 강도의 감소〉

1. abate [əbéit] 완화하다, 완화시키다

a(to)+bate(batter와 같은 어원으로 beat를 뜻함)로 구성되어, beat down(완화시키다)이라는 의미를 지니는 단어다. 안 좋은 것이 완화되거나 안 좋은 것을 완화시킨다는 뜻이다.

Health authorities expect the current H1N1 outbreak to abate by the end of December due to the expansion of the ongoing vaccination program.

보건 당국은 백신 프로그램 확대로 신종 플루 발생이 12월 말경에는 잦아들 것으로 예상한다.

● 폭우가 약해질 기미를 보이지 않았다.

The heavy rain showed no signs of abating.

2. alleviate [əlíːvièit] 완화하다

al(ad, to의 의미)+leviate(lever와 같은 어원으로 ‘올리다’, ‘무게를 가볍게 하다’라는 뜻)로 구성되어, 고통이나 문제를 잠시 완화한다는 뜻을 지닌다.

In hopes of alleviating the shortage of male teachers in elementary schools, the government is considering shortening the military service term for male teacher applicants.

초등학교에서 남자 선생님 부족 현상을 완화하기 위해, 정부는 남교사 지원자의 군 복무 기간 단축을 고려하고 있다.

● 만성적인 허리 통증을 완화하기 위해 그는 매일 약을 먹어야 했다.

To alleviate chronic lower back pain, he had to take pills every day.

3. curtail [kərtéil] 줄이다

말을 짧고 퉁명스럽게 한다는 뜻인 curt와 어원이 같은 단어로(curt 항목 참고), ‘줄이다’, ‘삭감하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The government sought to curtail excessive bonuses for executives whose banks had been bailed out by the taxpayers.

정부는 국민 세금으로 구제금융을 받은 은행 임원의 과도한 보너스를 삭감하도록 추진했다.

● 개정 헌법에서는 대통령의 권한이 대폭 축소되었다.

The revised Constitution sharply curtailed the president’s power.

4. deduct [didʌ́kt] 공제하다

숫자에서 숫자를 뺀다는 뜻인 subtract와 달리, 전체에서 제한다는 의미를 지닌 단어다.

Sam's accountant reminded him to be sure to bring in any paperwork pertaining to charitable contributions or other tax-deductible items.

샘의 회계사는 기부 내역이나 기타 세액 공제 대상이 되는 모든 서류들을 꼭 가져오라고 재차 알려주었다.

● 원천 징수된 세금이 월급에서 공제된 후 직원에게 지급된다.

The withholding tax is deducted from paychecks and paid to employees.