[Editorial] Keep dialogue going

People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung took the first step toward cooperation in supporting public livelihoods through their meeting in the National Assembly on Sunday.

It was the first official talks between the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties in about 11 years.

The interval indicates that confrontational politics has lasted a long time in Korea. However, with signs of legislative normalization emerging recently after both parties agreed to process some livelihood-related bills, leaders of the two parties sat down for a talk. Their meeting, though belated, is encouraging.

Critics say the talk ended empty-handed, but the general consensus between the party leaders to put top priority on the livelihoods of the public deserves a high evaluation.

They agreed to launch a consultative body to push ahead common promises of both parties on the economic wellbeing of ordinary households. This is at the front and center of the eight-point joint statement released after the talk.

The other issues that they agreed to discuss further include financial investment income tax; semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries and power grid infrastructure; debt burdens of households and small businesses; Korea’s superlow birthrate; and legal systems to punish and prevent deepfake crimes.

As for one of the urgent issues, which is the growing medical service void sparked by mass resignations of doctor trainees over the government's plan to sharply increase the medical college admission quota, the party leaders agreed to request the government beef up emergency medical systems to cope with emergency cases during the upcoming Chuseok holidays (Sept. 16-18). They also agreed to do what the Assembly can do to resolve the conflict.

Their agreements on this issue are worth noting in that the dispute has been going on for about six months without any intervention from the National Assembly. From now on, the parties must put their heads together to find a solution.

The ruling People Power Party demands financial investment income tax be abolished, but the majority opposition Democratic Party opposes the abolition. The party leaders agreed to review this issue later along with ways to activate the local stock market.

On another sensitive issue of whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate if the presidential office, among others, unfairly influenced the military investigation of an accidental death of a marine corporal, Lee is said to have expressed willingness to accept the idea of appointing a special counsel recommended by a third party as Han once offered. But consensus was not reached at the talk, where Han reportedly said the matter is still under discussion within his party.

The same is true of the controversial opposition party bill to hand out 250,000 won ($186) per capita to the entire nation under the pretext of helping livelihoods. The ruling party denounces the handout as welfare populism and prefers selective and intensive support for those worst off.

It is a pity that tangible results were not produced, but there is no need for frustration. The fact that leaders of the rival parties met each other and exchanged their thoughts on issues for the first time is meaningful. Well begun is half done. If they keep building up an atmosphere of conversation from the initial talk, concrete outcomes for the better livelihoods of people will be produced someday.

The first regular session of the current National Assembly began Monday. The session is important as lawmakers will examine the government budget for next year, inspect government offices and process major bills during that time. Ruling and opposition parties are expected to have confrontations over many issues in the session. Even if they engage in fierce political battles, they must be cooperative with each other at least over non-political bills such as ones on the livelihoods of people and the semiconductor and AI industries.

Clearly, the Han-Lee talk has left something to be desired, but it was a meaningful starting point. A one-time talk cannot normalize severely polarized politics. Substantive follow-up measures are essential. They must keep channels open and often communicate with each other.