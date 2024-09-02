Hansung Motors appoints new CEO

Hansung Motors, one of the top official Mercedes-Benz dealers in South Korea, has appointed Marco Kim as its new CEO, the company announced Monday.

Marco Kim brings extensive global expertise in the luxury automotive sector, having held key leadership and consulting roles with several prestigious car brands. Born in South Korea and raised in Australia, Kim holds a medical degree and an MBA from the University of Queensland. He later became a chartered accountant and joined Deloitte Motor Industry Services in Australia, where he provided specialized consulting services to automotive brands worldwide.

Throughout his career, Kim has held prominent positions in the retail operations of premium automotive brands in Australia, including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Infiniti and Volvo.

As CEO, Kim will oversee all of Hansung Motors' business units and spearhead the development of strategies to sustain the company’s growth.

“I’m truly honored to take the helm at Hansung Motors, especially at such a pivotal time in the automotive industry. As Korea’s leading Mercedes-Benz dealer, we have a responsibility to innovate and adapt, ensuring our continued success in a competitive market," Kim said.

Outgoing CEO Ulf Ausprung will co-manage the company with Kim during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover. Ausprung, who will also mentor the management team, expressed confidence in his successor's ability to lead the company into its next phase.

“Marco Kim’s deep experience with global car brands makes him the ideal leader for Hansung Motors. His strategic vision will be instrumental as we aim to keep our position in Korea’s import car market,” Ausprung said.