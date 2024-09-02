Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
  2. 2

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
  3. 3

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history
  4. 4

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
  5. 5

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
  1. 6

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
  2. 7

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
  3. 8

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows
  4. 9

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China
  5. 10

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire
지나쌤

Installations that combine steel, hanji shown at Artcube 2R2

By Park Yuna

Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 21:30

    • Link copied

"Human+Love+Light 240848" by Lee Sung-kuen (Courtesy of the artist, Artcube 2R2)

Installation artist Lee Sung-kuen’s solo exhibition “The Circle of Life” at Artcube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul encompasses the artist’s 70-year career that has evolved around the act of continuous binding and tying.

The exhibition that kicked off on Aug. 29 features the artist’s iconic installations created with oil-tempered steel wire, widely used for springs, wrapped in hanji, traditional Korean mulberry paper.

The wire is woven into a mesh in round shapes reminiscent of cocoons or clouds, the connecting knots and the wires between them appearing like dots and lines.

"Human+Love+Light 240815" (left) and "Human+Love+Light 240816" by Lee Sung-kuen (Courtesy of the artist, Artcube 2R2)

“Hanji, which is incomparably soft yet possesses long-lasting vitality, connects to the continuity and existence of life. The rounded pieces, composed of small knots and lines wrapped in hanji, create a space that feels as serene as a mother’s embrace,” the artist said of his work.

A Hongik University graduate, Lee has exhibited in Milan, Paris, New York since 1998. A solo exhibition entitled “Human, Love, Light” was held in 2020 at Buk-Seoul Museum of Art.

Artcube 2R2, a gallery newly launched by ArtToken, an online non-fungible token art trading platform, is open Tuesday-Saturday. The exhibition will run through Oct. 16.

More from Headlines