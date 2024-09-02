President Yoon, IEA's Birol discuss global clean energy collaboration

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Fatih Birol, the chief of the International Energy Agency at the president's office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Fatih Birol, the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA), on Monday, the president's office said, expressing gratitude for the agency's support of Seoul's Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) initiative.

In September, Yoon introduced the CFE initiative during his keynote speech at the U.N. General Assembly, focusing on achieving carbon neutrality by leveraging carbon-free energy sources.

Yoon acknowledged Birol's leadership and efforts to promote the broader use of clean energy as a response to global challenges like abnormal weather conditions and energy security crises.

In recognition of his contributions to the expansion of carbon-free energy and the strengthened cooperation between South Korea and the IEA, President Yoon awarded Birol the Gwanghwa Medal, the highest distinction in the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit.

The president also proposed that both parties collaborate on developing and promoting clean energy technologies, particularly to "set a good precedent" for developing countries in enhancing their manufacturing competitiveness.

Birol praised the CFE initiative, saying that it demonstrates Seoul's leadership in ensuring safe, sustainable and affordable energy, aligning with the IEA's mission. He also highlighted the growing importance of nuclear energy globally and commended South Korea's innovative advancements in this area. (Yonhap)