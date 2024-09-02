Take the high road: Suspect on drugs drives to police station

South Korean police said Monday that a man in his 30s is being investigated for suspected drug use after he parked his car at a police station while apparently still under the influence of illegal drugs.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers at Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province on Saturday, after he parked his car in the handicapped zone of the station at around 5 p.m. He told the police official who approached him that he came to visit the traffic investigation unit, but failed to answer other questions.

Officers searched his car and found multiple syringes, after which they conducted a rapid drug test. He reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy. Further investigation found that he had been punished for drug use in the past.

Police have requested an official arrest warrant for violation of the Narcotics Control Act.