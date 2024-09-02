HIT Forum to shed light on new norm -- business diplomacy

Sharpening diplomatic skills is becoming an inevitable mission for Corporate Korea to give new traction to its export-oriented growth amid rising economic fragmentation.

The unparalleled technology and unique cultural content that made-in-Korea products hold have led the country to be a trendsetter for Asia and beyond.

This year, Korean companies faced new challenges and opportunities induced by major elections taking place around the world, coupled with growing protectionism and trade tensions.

To stay resilient during a period of uncertainty and the necessity for managing regulatory changes, Korean firms are mapping out new overseas business strategies while making lump-sum investments in foreign soil.

Sophisticated diplomatic capabilities will give them an upper hand in knowing who reshapes the regulatory framework and identifying supply chain risks by country.

The Korea Herald’s annual business forum will take place under the theme, “Business diplomacy -- Navigating business through mega election year,” on Sept. 5 to discuss ways for Korean companies to stay ahead of regulatory changes in the global market and how to brighten their prospects for overseas growth through engagement.

Brian Ballard, president of leading Washington lobbying firm Ballard Partners and longtime friend of former US President Donald Trump will hold a special session with Korean political scientist Kim Ji-yoon to give a glimpse of his days as one of Washington’s top lobbyists.

During a panel discussion session, Lugar Center’s senior fellow Paul Kong will moderate the talk on the trends in government relations and Corporate Korea's readiness along with the GR Company CEO Jakob Edberg, Kim Seong-joong, a lawyer at Kim & Chang and Choi Seok-young, a senior adviser at Lee & Ko.

