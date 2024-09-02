Assembly holds opening ceremony without Yoon

Members of the 22nd National Assembly are officially sworn in at the opening ceremony held in western Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly on Monday held its opening ceremony nearly 100 days after the members of the new parliament began working and with the incumbent president skipping the event for the first time since South Korea ended decades of military dictatorship in 1987.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to skip the Assembly’s ceremony, where it had been customary for the president to give a congratulatory speech since 1987, followed hearings held by the parliamentary judiciary committee in July for review of an online petition that called for an impeachment motion against Yoon. The petition was based on a total of five accusations, including the Yoon administration's alleged meddling in the investigation of a Marine’s death, and first lady Kim Keon Hee's alleged involvement in a stock manipulation case.

In Yoon’s place, Assembly Speaker and main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Woo Won-shik made the opening speech, in which he apologized to the public for the belated ceremony.

“I apologize to our citizens for the belated opening ceremony of the 22nd National Assembly,” Woo said at the ceremony, attended by members of both the ruling and the opposition parties.

“The (only) road towards success for the Cabinet is to lend its ears to the voices within the Assembly, which most closely reflects the hearts of the people,” he added.

The ceremony was initially set to take place on July 5, but was delayed for a total of 95 days, which marked the longest delay since the 1987 Constitutional reform. The delay came in line with the ruling People Power Party’s warnings to boycott the event due to the opposition-led Assembly’s moves to pass multiple contentious bills since the 22nd Assembly was inaugurated on May 30.

Regarding Yoon’s absence, the presidential office has called for “normalization” of the Assembly before inviting the president.

An official at the presidential office, who declined to be named, told reporters that it would be “right for (the president to be) invited after normalizing the Assembly which has been filled with (proposals) of special counsel investigations and impeachments (against President Yoon),” in a briefing held the previous day.

The official pointed out that the presidential office believes the opposition would “shame” Yoon at the ceremony, under a likely scenario, which makes it difficult for the president to attend the event.

The ceremony comes a day after People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung held their first official talks on Sunday, in which they agreed to establish a consultative body for common livelihood-related policies. They, however, failed to reach a consensus on the bills drafted and railroaded by the main opposition, including the special counsel probe bill into a young Marine's death and another that aims to provide handouts of between 250,000 won ($182) and 350,000 won to the entire population.

During Monday's regular session, the rival parties are expected to lock horns over the government's 2025 budget proposal of 677 trillion won, a 3.2 percent hike from the previous year.