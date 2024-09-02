Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
  2. 2

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
  3. 3

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history
  4. 4

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
  5. 5

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
  1. 6

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
  2. 7

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
  3. 8

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows
  4. 9

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China
  5. 10

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire
소아쌤

[Photo News] HD Hyundai HeeMang Foundation

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 14:59

    • Link copied

HD Hyundai officially launched the HeeMang Foundation on Monday, an initiative dedicated to supporting the families of workers who lost their lives in major shipyard accidents. The foundation, whose name means "hope" in Korean, will provide scholarships and financial assistance to bereaved family members, fulfilling a proposal made by HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap (first from left) earlier this February. Former Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Ki-kwon (fourth from left), appointed the foundation’s first chairperson, brings decades of expertise to this mission. Initial scholarships will be offered later this year, with expanded support, such as medical and legal aid, planned for 2025. (HD Hyundai)

More from Headlines