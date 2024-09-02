[Photo News] HD Hyundai HeeMang Foundation

HD Hyundai officially launched the HeeMang Foundation on Monday, an initiative dedicated to supporting the families of workers who lost their lives in major shipyard accidents. The foundation, whose name means "hope" in Korean, will provide scholarships and financial assistance to bereaved family members, fulfilling a proposal made by HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap (first from left) earlier this February. Former Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Ki-kwon (fourth from left), appointed the foundation’s first chairperson, brings decades of expertise to this mission. Initial scholarships will be offered later this year, with expanded support, such as medical and legal aid, planned for 2025. (HD Hyundai)