Young Seoulite’s love, friendships explored in ‘Love in the Big City’

Kim Go-eun (left) and Noh Sang-hyun speak during a press conference for their new movie “Love in the Big City” held at Megabox Seongsu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

When it was published in 2019, “Love in the Big City” gained popularity for its refreshingly frank portrayal of Seoul’s queer scene, gaining international recognition when it made the International Booker Prize longlist in 2022.

Now Park Sang-young’s bestseller has been adapted as a movie following the friendship of two young Seoulites: Jae-hee and Heung-soo, who know and understand each other better than anyone else -- even themselves.

Kim Go-eun, who impressed critics as a shaman in the hit film “Exhuma” earlier this year, returns as the bright and charming Jae-hee.

“I waited for about 2 1/2 years after receiving the scenario (before the production began). I was more than happy to have shot the film because, as you will notice, the lines were written to be read easily. All the stories were told in a very nice and down-to-earth way,” Kim told reporters during a press conference held at Megabox Seongsu in Seoul on Monday.

Jae-hee, a college student who hopes to find the love of her life, is open to meeting different kinds of people. She is someone who can easily fall in love and is used to receiving other’s love. But the fact that she keeps telling others “I’m a free soul,” works to protect herself against loneliness.

Actor Noh Sang-hyun (“Pachinko,” “Soundtrack #2”) stars as Jae-hee’s friend, Heung-soo.

“Heung-soo is a person who wants to keep a distance from the world. He is a cynical person who doesn’t express his feelings too much, but inside him, he hides a warm-hearted personality. Once you get to know him, you’ll see his caring, pure and playful aspects,” Noh told reporters. This is Noh’s big-screen debut.