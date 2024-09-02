[Photo News] Kia EV center in Ecuador

Kia inaugurated the Kia E-Ground in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday to boost its position as a leading electric vehicle brand in Latin America. The 1,420-square-meter center features three thematic zones -- Planet, Energy and Mobility -- where visitors can explore Kia’s sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge EV technology and future mobility solutions. Highlights include an ocean cleanup virtual reality game, an EV driving simulator and displays of Kia's E-GMP platform. As Ecuador ranks among Kia's top markets in Latin America, this center aims to educate and inspire the region’s shift toward electrification. (Kia)