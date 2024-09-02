Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
  2. 2

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe

    Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
  3. 3

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history

    Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history
  4. 4

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide

    Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
  5. 5

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?

    Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
  1. 6

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body

    Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
  2. 7

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy

    S. Korea announces 'offensive cyber defense' strategy
  3. 8

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows

    As Frieze returns to Seoul, galleries bustle with must-see shows
  4. 9

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China

    LG Electronics sets up consortium for heat pump technology in China
  5. 10

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire

    'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire
소아쌤

[Photo News] Kia EV center in Ecuador

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 13:44

    • Link copied

Kia inaugurated the Kia E-Ground in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday to boost its position as a leading electric vehicle brand in Latin America. The 1,420-square-meter center features three thematic zones -- Planet, Energy and Mobility -- where visitors can explore Kia’s sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge EV technology and future mobility solutions. Highlights include an ocean cleanup virtual reality game, an EV driving simulator and displays of Kia's E-GMP platform. As Ecuador ranks among Kia's top markets in Latin America, this center aims to educate and inspire the region’s shift toward electrification. (Kia)

More from Headlines