[Photo News] Kia EV center in Ecuador

[Photo News] Kia EV center in EcuadorBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 13:44
Kia inaugurated the Kia E-Ground in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday to boost its position as a leading electric vehicle brand in Latin America. The 1,420-square-meter center features three thematic zones -- Planet, Energy and Mobility -- where visitors can explore Kia’s sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge EV technology and future mobility solutions. Highlights include an ocean cleanup virtual reality game, an EV driving simulator and displays of Kia's E-GMP platform. As Ecuador ranks among Kia's top markets in Latin America, this center aims to educate and inspire the region’s shift toward electrification. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
