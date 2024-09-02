Singer-songwriter Lee Juck to drop new album

Singer-songwriter Lee Juck, known for his warm lyrics and melodies, is releasing a new album after four years.

The album "I Hate Alcohol" will be released at the end of September, according to Lee Juck's agency Music Farm Entertainment. His sixth studio album "Trace" was released in 2020.

The album release will be followed by a concert entitled "Lee Juck's Songs" taking place Oct. 17 to 20 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Singer-songwriter Kim Dong-ryul will join Lee Juck as a guest for all four performances. The two artists will reunite on stage for the first time in nearly 10 years after Lee Juck appeared as a guest at Kim's concert in 2015.

Lee Juck and Kim share a history of collaboration, having formed the project group Carnival in 1997 which enjoyed several hit songs.

Lee Juck debuted in 1995 as part of the duo Panic and has since become a prominent solo artist and a leading singer-songwriter. His well-known hits include “Snail,” “Sea in My Worn Drawer,” “Goose’s Dream,” “Run across the sky” and “Lie Lie Lie.”